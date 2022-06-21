Dr. Karla Quevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Quevedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Karla Quevedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Quevedo works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6350
-
2
Lee Pharmacy 723450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6350Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
-
3
Breast Health Center - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-6350
-
4
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Quick visit, had all my concerns addressed and Dr Quevedo went far and beyond expectations. Shows that she is passionate for what she does. Phenomenal cardiologist.
About Dr. Karla Quevedo, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720218530
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quevedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quevedo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Quevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quevedo.
