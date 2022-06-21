Overview

Dr. Karla Quevedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Quevedo works at Lee Physician Group - Cardiology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.