Dr. Karla Polaschek, MD
Dr. Karla Polaschek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Locations
Medical Arts Associates, Ltd.600 John Deere Rd Ste 404, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4285
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love love love Dr. Vankeulen (Dr. Polaschek). She’s an amazing Doctor, respectful of wishes and any concerns or questions you have! Unfortunately her front desk staff (one gal in particular) is incredibly unfriendly. Makes the office feel a little unaccepting but I promise Dr. Vankeulen makes up for their lack of compassion.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154391720
Education & Certifications
- Columbus-Cabrini Hosp
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
Dr. Polaschek has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Adenomyosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polaschek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
