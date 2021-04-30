Dr. Karla Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Maguire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karla Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Maguire works at
East Austin Clinic Lab211 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 978-9200
University of Miami Division of Emergency Medicine1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great obgyn! Very compassionate, great listener, and really explains how treatment choices align with your preferences. I was scheduled for a $1200 procedure and she explained I did not need it, based on my goals/preferences. She could tell I was a bit anxious, so she pulled up a research paper and explained all the stats/data to help me make an informed decision. She spent about an hour with me on my consult. Can't recommend highly enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750525333
