Overview

Dr. Karla Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX.



Dr. Maguire works at Community Care At East Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.