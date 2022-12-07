Overview

Dr. Karla Kossler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL.



Dr. Kossler works at Central Illinois OB/GYN in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.