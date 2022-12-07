Dr. Karla Kossler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kossler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Kossler, MD
Overview
Dr. Karla Kossler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Kossler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Illinois OB/GYN326 Fairway Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 451-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kossler?
Dr. kossler is truly amazing. I had a lot of health issues with my last pregnancy. She took every step to make sure me and baby were safe at all times. She is compassionate and has amazing bedside manner I fell in love with her the second I met her! She made me feel so comfortable and just showing how much she cared! Truly one of the best dr in Bloomington hands down! Her staff is also amazing!!
About Dr. Karla Kossler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780876961
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kossler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kossler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kossler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kossler works at
Dr. Kossler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kossler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kossler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kossler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kossler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kossler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.