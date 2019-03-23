Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD
Overview
Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Iacampo works at
Locations
-
1
Karla G. Iacampo M.d. Inc.2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 240E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iacampo?
Dr. Iacampo was very professional and on time. Great bedside manner. Very flexible on appointment times. We have been grateful to have been accommodated within 24 hours of my call and be seen. Not only good humor but clearly knows her area of expertise. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154339083
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacampo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iacampo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iacampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacampo works at
Dr. Iacampo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacampo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.