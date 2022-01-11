See All Pediatricians in Draper, UT
Dr. Karla Feindt, MD

Pediatrics
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karla Feindt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Feindt works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Pediatrics
    114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5941
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    4:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Feindt is amazing, kind, thorough, and a comforting source of support. Our kids had a couple of unusual health issues throughout their lives and Dr. Feindt was always amazing and provided us with quality information, appropriate referrals, and a sincere, appropriate degree of concern. I HIGHLY recommend and if we were to do it all over again, I wouldn't hessite to line her up.
    Adam — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Karla Feindt, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255313953
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karla Feindt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feindt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feindt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feindt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Feindt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feindt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feindt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feindt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

