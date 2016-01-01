Overview

Dr. Karla Dorsey-Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Dorsey-Johnson works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.