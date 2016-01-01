Dr. Karla Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Arce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karla Arce, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Arce works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5271
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 215-0042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Karla Arce, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1922319110
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arce speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.
