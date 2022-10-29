Dr. Karl Weenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Weenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Weenig, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Weenig works at
Locations
-
1
Wasatch Family Medicine1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 812-5401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Revere Health1175 E 50 S Ste 141, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 492-5996
-
3
Revere Health700 W 800 N Ste 220, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 354-8205
-
4
Revere Health - Salem Pulmonology555 W STATE ROAD 164, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (801) 373-7350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weenig?
Dr Weenig is professional, knowledgeable, caring, and friendly.
About Dr. Karl Weenig, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740242973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weenig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weenig works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.