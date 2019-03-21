Dr. Karl Waite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Waite, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Waite, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Waite works at
Locations
Central Florida Retina3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Florida Retina529 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-1951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Coast Office99 Old Kings Rd S Ste 1, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 Directions (800) 255-7188
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Susan R. - Ormond Beach After experiencing flashes in my peripheral vision, I realized it could be a torn retina & if left untreated, even for a short time, could lead to vision loss. I saw Dr. Cox, from Tomoka Eye and I was immediately sent to see Dr. Waite. He scheduled me for the next day & did painless laser surgery. He's a very caring & competent Doctor (& staff is as well). It was a painless surgery, and I would recommend him immediately.
About Dr. Karl Waite, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Retina Institute Of Hawaii
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waite has seen patients for Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waite speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.