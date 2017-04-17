Overview

Dr. Karl Vogelbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Vogelbach works at Arcadia Physical Therapy LLC in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.