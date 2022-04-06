Dr. Karl Vance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Vance, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Vance, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado.
Dr. Vance works at
Locations
Denver Skin Clinic - Denver155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver2970 Quebec St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80207 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl Vance, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Illinois
- University of Hawaii
- University of Colorado
- Stanford University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vance using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.