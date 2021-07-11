Overview

Dr. Karl Undesser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - San Antonio HSC|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Undesser works at West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.