Dr. Karl Swann, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karl Swann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Swann works at Neurosurgical Associates Of SA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-2453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2018
    Dr. Swann is the best surgeon in town. I had two herniated discs iny cervical spine for a long time and I was plaqued with migraines for years. He did my surgery and for the first time I woke up in the hospital with no pain. He is attentive and his nurse and staff are amazing.
    Retta Moran in Mico, TX — Sep 03, 2018
    About Dr. Karl Swann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497756951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swann works at Neurosurgical Associates Of SA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swann’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

