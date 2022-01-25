Overview

Dr. Karl Studtmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Studtmann works at West Tennessee Ear Nose Throat in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.