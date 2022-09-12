Dr. Karl Strom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Strom, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Strom, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mountainside123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
Stafford Surgical Specialists1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3325
Monmouth Surgical Specialists727 N Beers St # 2, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-5925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Karl Strom is an experienced, meticulous surgeon. I have had a very speedy and good post surgical experience with effective results. I have so many friends who I recommended to his service and care.
About Dr. Karl Strom, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831249275
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.