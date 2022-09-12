Overview

Dr. Karl Strom, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Strom works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.