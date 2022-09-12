See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Karl Strom, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Karl Strom, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Strom works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-6500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mountainside
    123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600
  3. 3
    Stafford Surgical Specialists
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3325
  4. 4
    Monmouth Surgical Specialists
    727 N Beers St # 2, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-5925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Dr.Karl Strom is an experienced, meticulous surgeon. I have had a very speedy and good post surgical experience with effective results. I have so many friends who I recommended to his service and care.
    — Sep 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karl Strom, MD
    About Dr. Karl Strom, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831249275
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Medical Center
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Strom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strom has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

