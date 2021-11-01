See All Ophthalmologists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Stonecipher works at Laser Defined Vision in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Patel, MD
Dr. M Patel, MD
10 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Defined Vision
    1002 N Church St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 288-8823
  2. 2
    Carolina Eye Associates
    3312 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 282-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stonecipher?

    Nov 01, 2021
    I am very impressed with and grateful for the vision care I received from Dr. Karl Stonecipher and his medical teams. Dr. Stonecipher is an excellent ophthalmologist who has a wonderful beside manner, and his credentials are outstanding. The consultation was very meaningful, and the cataract surgeries he recently performed on my eyes have given me the "gift of sight." I no longer have to year prescription eyeglasses, which I have worn since age 16 (I am now 73). I am very grateful.
    Elizabeth Burton — Nov 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stonecipher to family and friends

    Dr. Stonecipher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stonecipher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD.

    About Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427172246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGee Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stonecipher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stonecipher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stonecipher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stonecipher works at Laser Defined Vision in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stonecipher’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonecipher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonecipher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonecipher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonecipher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.