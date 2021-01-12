Dr. Karl Sitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Sitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Sitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine.
Locations
Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinic18 Corporate Hill Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 260-8227
SLMA Primary Health Clinic181 CORPORATE DR, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 208-3434
I highly recommend Dr. Sitz. He was extremely thorough and gentle with my son’s allergy testing. He took his time and provided immediate feedback that helped us understand the results. I highly recommend Dr. Sitz!
About Dr. Karl Sitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518959691
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- U Ark Med Sch
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Clinical & Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitz.
