Dr. Karl Siebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Siebert, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Siebert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Siebert works at
Locations
-
1
Verdier Eye Center PLC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Grand Valley Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Spectrum Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siebert?
My visit was very pleasant. Dr Siebert and his staff we very kind. I felt very comfortable during the exam and the testing.. Everything was explained well and all my questions were answered. Altogether a very nice visit!, see you next year,,,
About Dr. Karl Siebert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205809159
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siebert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siebert works at
Dr. Siebert has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Hypotony of Eye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Siebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.