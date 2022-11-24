Overview

Dr. Karl Siebert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Siebert works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Hypotony of Eye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.