Overview

Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Schwarz works at 305 Plastic Surgery Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.