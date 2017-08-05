Overview

Dr. Karl Schulz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Schulz works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Intestinal Obstruction and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.