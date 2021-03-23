Overview

Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Schultz works at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.