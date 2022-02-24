Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-0655
- 2 4350 Jackson Rd Ste 350, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 712-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shultz is an excellent surgeon in my view. He performed two of my successful hip surgeries 2016-2018 and, as usual, during this follow up visit, he actively listened, provided clear and complete information about the status of my condition and treated me with compassion and kindness.
About Dr. Karl Schultz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013004290
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
