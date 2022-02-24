Overview

Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Schultz works at Ann Arbor Orthopedic Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.