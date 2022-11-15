Dr. Karl Schultheiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultheiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Schultheiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Schultheiss, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah
Dr. Schultheiss works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-3131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and man. Answers all questions knowledgeably and in layman's language. A positive asset to your organization.
About Dr. Karl Schultheiss, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1265478325
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultheiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultheiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultheiss has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultheiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultheiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultheiss.
