Dr. Karl Rosen, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karl Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Rosen works at DESERT EYE ASSOCIATES LTD in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Eye Associates Ltd
    1110 N El Dorado Pl, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 327-5677
  2. 2
    Desert Eye Associates Ltd.
    1150 S Calle de las Casitas Ste 150, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 625-7450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Rosen is definitely an excellent doctor - especially for cataract surgery. He performs the surgery that does NOT require the post op eye drop routine. Having any surgery can cause a bit of anxiety, but Dr. Rosen and his team are there to answer all questions and make the experience a painless and easy one.
    Marana, AZ — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Karl Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982669933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

