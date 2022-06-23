Overview

Dr. Karl Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Rose works at Beavertown Clinic in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.