Dr. Karl Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at West Michigan Orthopaedics in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.