Dr. Karl Roberts, MD
Dr. Karl Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
R. Sackeyfio Plastic Surgery PC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 215, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-8945
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Roberts provided excellent care for my mother in law. From her preop visits to her care at home, he called to check on her progress and was open to questions. We could not have asked for a kinder, skilled surgeon. Thank you for all you do!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana
