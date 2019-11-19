Overview

Dr. Karl Riggle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Riggle works at Dr. Karl P. Riggle, MD in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.