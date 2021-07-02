Dr. Karl Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Pierce, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Pierce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Eye Physicians of Austin P A5011 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 583-2020
Giddings Eye Care2480 E Austin St, Giddings, TX 78942 Directions (979) 542-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Pierce for years. He is very nice, answers all your questions; never seems rushed, and is an excellent surgeon. He did surgery on my eye some years back with excellent results.
About Dr. Karl Pierce, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
