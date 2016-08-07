Overview

Dr. Karl Olsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Retina Vitreous Consultants in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.