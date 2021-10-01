Overview

Dr. Karl Oberer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oberer works at Karl L Oberer DO in Sandusky, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.