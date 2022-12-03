Overview

Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Nadolsky works at SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.