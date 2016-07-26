Dr. Karl Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Mueller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Incorporation40 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was comfortable with him from the start and extremely happy with everything. Will definitely refer and use him again if needed.
About Dr. Karl Mueller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
