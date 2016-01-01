See All Psychiatrists in Bear, DE
Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. McIntosh works at Advoserv Programs Inc. in Bear, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Advoserv Programs Inc.
    4185 Kirkwood St Georges Rd, Bear, DE 19701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 836-8917
    5151 W Woodmill Dr Unit 19, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 999-1106
    Drs. Robert W. Kidd and Charis O'connor PA
    850 S STATE ST, Dover, DE 19901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-7664
    Cbh
    1300 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 594-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1578677217
Education & Certifications

  • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

