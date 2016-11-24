Overview

Dr. Karl Marku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia University.



Dr. Marku works at Family Behavioral Health in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.