Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Locations
Karl Lee MD333 Gellert Blvd Ste 160, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-2377
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1093746703
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.