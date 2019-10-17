Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Leblanc, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Leblanc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group - Surgeons Group of Baton Rouge7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leblanc?
Highly skilled specialist
About Dr. Karl Leblanc, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245320100
Education & Certifications
- LSU Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.