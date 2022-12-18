Overview

Dr. Karl Larsen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Larsen works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.