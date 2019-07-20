Dr. Lanocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lanocha works at
Locations
Mindful Health Solutions1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Mindful Health Solutions350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 778-4702Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
My first interview with Dr. Lanocha regarding TMS treatment, was very encouraging. He was pleasant, kind, thoughtful and businesslike. I have known a lot of Drs., including psychiatrists, and this gentleman is clearly of high intelligence, very experienced and very knowledgeable. I would say, also wise. I look forward to continuing in his care.
About Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Tavistock Clinic
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanocha works at
Dr. Lanocha has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanocha speaks German and Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.