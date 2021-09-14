Overview

Dr. Karl Kuhn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Kuhn works at Williamson Pulmonary/Sleep Medical in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.