Dr. Karl Kuhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Kuhn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Williamson Medical Group Franklin4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 605, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2370
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. Kuhn for several years. He is a wonderful physician - very knowledgeable and kind. He has helped me tremendously. I highly recommend Dr. Kuhn! And has staff is awesome too - always pleasant!
About Dr. Karl Kuhn, MD
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
