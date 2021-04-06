Dr. Karl Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Koenig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Koenig works at
Locations
Richmond Nephrology Associates5875 Bremo Rd Ste 311, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6917
Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc7001 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-3521
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koenig is the nephrologist I see when I have follow-up appointments at the Virginia Transplant Center. He has seen me through some scary, life-threatening situations resulting from my kidney transplant. Things can get bad really fast, and he is quick to treat problems. That said, I go to the Transplant Center regularly so he and his staff know my conditions. Prior to my appointment with Dr. Koenig I have labs, and he is well aware of all of my issues and interprets lab results to me clearly and either suggests some tweak to my meds or says "Keep doing what you're doing." He is never too busy to answer questions and have a friendly chat about our experiences over the years (and UVA sports.)
About Dr. Karl Koenig, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
