Dr. Karl Kellawan, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Kellawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Centerville400 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 230-0172
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Kellawan to be efficient and friendly. Willing to take the time if i have any questions. He is professional as is his staff. Would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Karl Kellawan, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356359517
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
