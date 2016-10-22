Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaplan works at
HealthCare Partners Medical Group14901 Rinaldi St Ste 200, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8553
Tarzana Treatment Centers Northridge Clinic Pharmacy8330 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (888) 777-8565
Tarzana Treatment Center18646 Oxnard St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 654-3911
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He listens and it not ready to cram pills down your throat. He is into letting you try a plan of diet, exercise, physical therapy if necessary and good old fashion sleep/rest. Sometimes just drinking more water and getting to bed a little earlier helps a lot of things. Great Doctor!
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881698702
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
