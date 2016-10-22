See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kaplan works at HealthCare Partners Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HealthCare Partners Medical Group
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 200, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-8553
    Tarzana Treatment Centers Northridge Clinic Pharmacy
    8330 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 777-8565
    Tarzana Treatment Center
    18646 Oxnard St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 654-3911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Hypogonadism
Obesity
Viral Hepatitis
Hypogonadism
Obesity

Viral Hepatitis
Hypogonadism
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2016
    He listens and it not ready to cram pills down your throat. He is into letting you try a plan of diet, exercise, physical therapy if necessary and good old fashion sleep/rest. Sometimes just drinking more water and getting to bed a little earlier helps a lot of things. Great Doctor!
    Granada Hills, CA — Oct 22, 2016
    About Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1881698702
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

