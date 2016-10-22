Overview

Dr. Karl Kaplan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kaplan works at HealthCare Partners Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.