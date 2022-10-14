Dr. Karl Johsens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johsens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Johsens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Johsens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their residency with Exempla St Joseph Hospital|Fairview University Med Center
Dr. Johsens works at
MDVIP - Santa Cruz, California1595 Soquel Dr Ste 340, Santa Cruz, CA 95065
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I recently switched to Dr Johsens, after having received a appointment 3 months out , for a primary Doctor, who I had had ,for 12 years . I liked Dr Johsens ' caring approach from the first meeting. I had only been a patient for one week ,before a major health concern surfaced , on a Sunday .... He answered my call & message , within one hour. Dr Johsens immediately ordered Lab tests, for the following day ,and specialist referrals ,when he reviewed the test results. I now have the best possible follow up ,with excellent specialists here locally, and with one at Stanford Med Center too . His honesty, kindness ,and medical expertise is a pleasant surprise ,in current times ,where a patient could easily get lost in the medical system. You can contact him, and get his quick attention , when there is a serious health concern. He is a rare commodity ,and I am thankful for his guidance . I know I am very lucky to have found him. Thank you Dr Johsens .
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1295948727
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital|Fairview University Med Center
- Dominican Hospital
Dr. Johsens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johsens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johsens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johsens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johsens works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johsens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johsens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johsens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johsens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.