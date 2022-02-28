Overview

Dr. Karl Illig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.



Dr. Illig works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.