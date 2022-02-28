Dr. Illig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Illig, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Illig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.
Dr. Illig works at
Locations
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2145
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful!! I had my left Carotid Artery occluted branched off into my brain. My right right Carotid Artery,was 80% clooged. Dr Illig,performed the surgery on my right Carotid Artery. I was wide awake. Dr.Illig,had to keep me awake,due to the left Carotid Artery,being completely occluted. To make sure I was not having a stroke! He is an amazing Vascular Surgery. He saved my life. This surgery was back in June 2015. He is such a kind man.Great bedside manners! Thank you,Jane S.
About Dr. Karl Illig, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023053303
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Illig accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Illig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Illig has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Illig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Illig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.