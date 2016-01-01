Dr. Karl Hussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Hussman, MD
Dr. Karl Hussman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
3t Mri Associatespllc145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 868-9210
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl Hussman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306812482
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Hussman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussman.
