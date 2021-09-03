Overview

Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Hurst-Wicker works at Desert Pain Institute in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.