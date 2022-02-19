Dr. Karl Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Horn, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Horn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurotology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Presbyterian Ear Institute415 Cedar St Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl Horn, MD
- Neurotology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
