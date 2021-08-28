See All Plastic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Hiatt works at Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
    4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 844-1410
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Liposuction
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hiatt?

    Aug 28, 2021
    I needed to get surgery done for my gynecomastia (basically male boobs) because it was ruining my mood, my life, my overall mental health. I came in for my free consultation and everyone was so friendly and professional. I then schedule my surgery 5 months out because he was booked out and I am so happy with my results. Dr. Hiatt was so nice and professional about everything. His nurses and the anesthesiologist was super friendly and supportive. They explain everything prior to the surgery and lessen your worries. I would recommend Dr. Hiatt to anyone. If I ever need anything else cosmetically done, I won’t trust anyone else but Dr. Hiatt.
    R. B — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hiatt to family and friends

    Dr. Hiatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hiatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD.

    About Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548221492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Nc Meml Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Ariz Tucson Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University - B.A. Chemistry
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiatt works at Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hiatt’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.