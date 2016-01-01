Overview

Dr. Karl Heinss, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Heinss works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.